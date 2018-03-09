Selena Gomez Pictured In Texas — Is She Seeing Her Mom To Reconcile?

Selena Gomez has popped up in Forth Worth, Texas, minus boyfriend Justin Bieber. We’ve got details on what she could be up to in her home state.

Selena Gomez always has a soft spot for her native Texas. The “Wolves” singer was spotted happily posing for a selfie with a fan in Forth Worth on March 9, sparking rumors she might have gone home to reconcile with her mom Mandy Teefey, 41. The two have been estranged ever since she reunited with boyfriend Justin Bieber, 24, in the fall of 2017. There have been reports that Sel and Justin are on the rocks recently, which could be the perfect chance for mother and daughter to reconnect. The 25-year-old does seem to be in Texas for family reasons, but fans are pointing to a heartbroken relative as the reason for her trip home.

Sel’s beloved cousin Priscilla Deleon was engaged to be married to fiance Jay Cosme on July 11, 2018 in the family hometown of Grand Prairie, TX. Selena fan sites have reported that Priscilla has called off the wedding due to Jay allegedly cheating on her. She posted a cryptic Instagram photo on March 7 holding her son Aiden‘s hand while walking and captioned it, “Me and my baby gon’ be alright. We gon’ live a good life.” She also changed the bio on her IG page that had previously mentioned Jay in it and scrubbed pics of him from her account.

Selena was going to be her maid of honor and even bought Priscilla her wedding dress. The two are super close and fan sites had pictures of the cousins at a local airport on March 8, with a private plane in the background as Priscilla, Aiden, and Selena smiled together on the tarmac. What a sweetheart, flying home to be by her cousin’s side. Selena then made the life of a fan by posing with her in a Fort Worth parking lot on March 9. Sel looked super casual in an oversize black t-shirt, black jeans and a cozy tan cardigan. She even put her head on the fan’s shoulder in a selfie and made a kissing face for the camera. No wonder her Selanators adore her so much.

📷 | Selena with fans in Fort Worth, Texas pic.twitter.com/beSoIIVQze — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) March 9, 2018

March 9: Selena in Texas with a fan pic.twitter.com/7MRIviRlLl — JB & SG Updates (@Jelenaupdates_) March 9, 2018

Already Selena’s fans in Texas are freaking out that she’s back home and keeping an eye out in hopes of getting a selfie of their own with the superstar.