Nothing can tear Scott Disick and Sofia Richie apart! They were spotted together in Beverly Hills on March 8. See the pic here!

Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, are the modern day Romeo & Juliet! Well, when it comes to their families’ stance on their relationship. Despite Sofia’s dad Lionel Richie, 68, allegedly banning “The Lord” from a family gathering and calling their relationship a “phase,” the star-crossed lovers were spotted entering the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills. They appeared to be in good spirits, and even showed off a little PDA. Scott and Sofia arrived to the Los Angeles hotel in style as they were photographed hopping out of Scott’s Lamborghini. Not too shabby, right?

Sofia was dressed in denim shorts paired with black booties, while Scott sported a more casual look with a gray hoodie and jeans (matching his Lambo). They do look good together! However, their outing comes just one day after news broke that the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. As we previously reported, Scott’s startling decision followed behind his ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 38, who unfollowed her beau Younes Bendjima. Of course we thought the social media “scenes” were somehow related, but it seems like all is well in the world of love for both Scott and Sofia and Kourtney and Younes.

Plus, Sofia made sure to set the record straight by posting an old photo of her and Scott enjoying a jet-ski ride from one of their romantic vacations to her Instagram story on March 8. It definitely was her subtle way of saying they are still very much together, and by the looks of these news pics we believe it! I guess we can all take a sigh of relief now.