Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Reveals Naked Pregnancy Pic For International Women’s Day

SO inspiring! In honor of Women’s Day, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a rare throwback photo of her nude baby bump — & it is jaw-dropping! See her posing naked here.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 30, hasn’t been pregnant since giving birth to her first child, son Jack, in June, but on March 8, the model proudly posted an old, stunning pic of her baby bump. The photo, which she shared in honor of International Women’s Day, featured a pregnant Rosie wearing nothing but her engagement ring as she confidently posed for the camera. Of course the shot was extremely tasteful, and we love how it was edited to be black-and-white and had a simple background with minimal lighting. Talk about making a powerful statement for women everywhere! Click here to see gorgeous pics of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The blonde beauty simply captioned her photo, “#internationalwomensday.” During her pregnancy, Rosie was fairly private, which makes her Instagram post even more attention-grabbing. Above all though, we all how it served as a reminder of all the wonderful things the female body can do. Rosie and her fiancé, Jason Statham, 50, became parents nine months ago when Jack was born, and they proudly announced the news via social media. “Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th,” Rosie wrote at the time.

Since then, Rosie hasn’t shared many photos of her little man, opting to keep her personal life private. She has, however, opened up about motherhood, and what it means her. “It sounds so clichéd, but it’s just been the most magical experience. Everything feels so special and sweet and wholesome and loving,” Rosie told Harper’s Bazaar for their March 2018 issue. “At the same time it’s been…life-changing, and my focus is now this person; this is what I want to do. This is what I want to pour my heart into now.”