Rick Ross: The 1st Shocking Pics Since He Was Raced To Hospital Unconscious

Rick Ross has been spotted after his hospitalization & the pics are surprising! Find out about his first public outing since his scary medical emergency here!

Rick Ross, 42, has emerged for the first time since his hospitalization and the photos will shock you. Why? Because the rapper legitimately looks amazing despite the fact that he was hooked up to a life support machine just last week. In fact, Rick took his daughters Berkley and Toie on a cute shopping spree in the Miami area on Mar. 9, along with his baby mama Briana Camille. While his hospitalization meant he had to reschedule Toie’s $100,000 Sweet 16, he made it up to her with a trip to Gucci. While shopping in the Bal Harbour area, Rick was caught by photographers holding his baby girl just four days after he was released from the hospital. Click here to see pics of Rick taking his daughters shopping!

We reported earlier about the harrowing 911 call made on Rick’s behalf. “He’s – we’re trying to wake him up, he’s breathing hard. I need an ambulance,” the caller said. “He’s breathing hard. And he was throwing up looking like he was… I know he’s done have seizure before. He took his medicine, earlier, but he’s not breathing right.” Within the first five minutes of the call, Rick’s “friend” desperately tries to find his address.

As a result of the 911 call, Rick was raced to the hospital and treated for pneumonia after he was found “slobbing out of the mouth.” Four days later, he was released and considering the fact Rick’s mom is a nurse, he’s in good hands. A Maybach Music insider EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets on his recovery. “Rick’s mom Tommie is a nurse, so she is well equipped to nurse her son back to health again,” our source said. “She’s waiting on him hand and foot.”

We hope that Rick continues his speedy recovery!