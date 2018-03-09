Paris Jackson is giving her boobs a bunny hop. We’ve got the video where she has saucy fun in a Bugs Bunny t-shirt while grabbing her breasts.

There’s probably a lot of people who wish they could trade hands with Paris Jackson in this Instagram video. The 19-year-old model got cheeky in a boomerang vid where she grabs her breasts and gives them a lift up and down. The hottie even gives the camera a knowing wink, letting her 2.6 million followers know that she’s down with giving them a little show. She used humor for it, as instead of wearing something sexy for the shot she’s seen in an oversized black Gucci t-shirt with a giant sequined Bugs Bunny on it. The character’s imprint does a cute hop when she hitches up her chest and she captioned the video “What’s up doc,” the cartoon bunny’s trademark line.

The video was actually taken yesterday by her makeup artist Jo Baker and appeared on her Instagram page saying that Paris was in an “#internationalwomensday kinda mood!!” Talk about using girl power! While it only got just over 11,000 views on her account, Paris racked up over 400,000 likes just seven hours after posting it to her own page on March 9. The aspiring actress looks like she was heading out at an event as she tagged her wardrobe stylist, hair stylist and Jo for giving her face, hair and body such a glam look. While it’s a step down towards casual from her super edgy green post-Oscars dress on March 4, it’s still a killer style. Even if it does cover up her spiritual chest tattoos.

Paris was wearing the same shirt in the early hours of March 9 when she got a pizza craving in the middle of the night. Hours before she shared the video having fun with her girls, she stopped by West Hollywood’s famed D’Amore’s pizza for what she called a “3am snack.” She could be seen kicking back with her red bottomed heels up on one of the joint’s wooden tables while she noshed down a yummy looking slice of East Coast style pie. Okay, now we’re hungry too.

Paris can be seen in her very first film Gringo, which opens wide today, March 9.