Olivia Munn Slams Justin Theroux Dating Rumors: I Don’t Date My Friends’ Exes — See Savage Message

Olivia Munn is defiantly getting ahead of a ‘100 million percent not true’ rumor that she’s dating Justin Theroux. Read her message she shared on Instagram here!

Olivia Munn, 37, is preemptively denying rumors that she’s romantically involved with Justin Theroux, 46, in any way, shape or form, and she’s officially setting the record straight for anyone who may think otherwise. In a Instagram story pic, Olivia shared a text message she received from her publicist that informed her of a story In Touch was going to run about her “heading toward a romance” with Justin. After she responded to the notion of dating Justin, calling it “so stupid,” her publicist said that the publication would still run with it even if they shot it down as false.

Well, Olivia took matters into her own hands and later wrote in another Instagram story message: “Since they said they’re running that story even if we said it’s 100 million percent not true, I thought I’d just let you guys know on my own that it’s not.” In the following post in her story, she wrote, “Dear Tabloids, Please stop matching me with my friends’ exes. No disrespect to people who do date their friends’ exes, that’s just not my style. Kthxbye! – OM.” Check out the Instagram story posts below!

Olivia recently had to shoot down rumors that she and Chris Pratt, 38, were an item following his split with Anna Faris, 41. In response, Olivia posted a text she sent to Anna in which she wrote, “Hey there! Sooo… I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth. I’m sure you already know its not true, or maybe don’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true. Anyway, I hope you had an amazing holiday and an even better 2018.” Click here to see pics of Olivia and her ex Aaron Rodgers’ cutest moments!

Hopefully, this will set the record straight!