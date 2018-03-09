O.J. Simpson wants to hug his murdered wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, upon reuniting with her in heaven one day, he confessed in a never-before-seen interview taped 11 years ago.

O.J. Simpson, 70, is “beyond trying to make anyone believe anything,” when it comes to the 1994 murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. While he was infamously acquitted of her murder during a highly-publicized trial in 1996, he taped a never-before-seen interview in 2006, during which O.J. revealed what “might have happened” on the night of Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman‘s murders. And during the interview with Judith Regan, he also talked about whether or not he believes he’ll reunite with Nicole in heaven one day. Plus, he revealed what he would do if that were to ever happen. HollywoodLife.com has that EXCLUSIVE clip, here. Watch it above!

After admitting he believes in both heaven and hell, O.J. said he wholeheartedly thinks he’ll see Nicole again. So, apparently, he thinks he’s going to heaven… Anyway, when asked what he’d say to her upon their potential reunion in heaven, O.J. told Judith that he isn’t sure, but he for sure knows that he wouldn’t have to talk to her about her murder. “You know, I haven’t thought of that. I’d hug her. If there’s a heaven, there’s a hell — they know [what happened]. I don’t have to explain anything. They know. That’s what heaven and hell is all about,” he said.

Then, Judith asked O.J. if he talks to Nicole “in his mind”. And he replied, “You know, I prayed to her. I got on my knees and said things. Hey look, I’ve cursed her. I’ve been to her grave site and [said], ‘Why? What the hell? Look at these kids. Look at Sydney with no mother.’ You know? I’ve done that” … “I’m aware that people are going to believe what they want to believe. And I’m beyond trying to make anyone believe anything.”

O.J. Simpson’s full interview, which was taped in 2006, will air in its entirety on Sunday, March 11 at 8pm ET on Fox.