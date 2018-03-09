Meghan King Edmonds Copies Beyonce’s Iconic Pregnancy Photo Shoot: Who Did It Best?

Totally spoofing Beyonce’s epic pregnancy pic, Meghan Edmonds, who’s also expecting twins, made a bold statement! See her, dare we say equally as gorgeous, copy-cat pic!

If imitation is the highest form of flattery, Beyonce, 36, should be VERY proud! After all, Real Housewives of Orange County star, Meghan King Edmonds, 33, completely copied the singer’s internet-breaking pregnancy announcement pic from 2017…and she kind of nailed it! While we’ve seen a few spoofs since Bey’s original hit Instagram last year, Meghan’s is definitely our favorite — her attention to detail is impeccable! The best part? Meghan is ALSO expecting twins in June — just like Beyonce was!

“If I can’t be Queen Bey I’ll settle for King Edmonds,” Meghan captioned her series of hilarious imitation photos. She followed that up with the captions, “#twinscomingsoon #imitationisflattery #thisIsNotMyMaternityShoot.” The reality star posted the impressive pics via Instagram on March 9, and in them she’s wearing a mis-matched bra and panty set that’s nearly identical to Beyonce’s. She also shared a behind-the-scenes video of her and her team prepping for the shoot. Click here to see pics of Beyonce pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir.

Meghan fans immediately started commenting on her post, praising its brilliance. “Best pic ever!!! That made me laugh out loud for real. Go @meghankedmonds Yaaasss, girl!” one person wrote. Another gushed, “I like yours more @meghankedmonds ❤️.” But of course the Beyhive couldn’t help weighing in as well, and they were less than impressed. “Oh sweetie, you are NOT Beyoncé,” one Insta-user said. While another simply wrote, “How dare you.” Come on guys, it’s HILARIOUS! If you’re going to copy such an Insta-famous pic, you’ve got to do it right — and let’s be real, Meghan did it right!

Meghan is currently expecting babies number two and three with husband Jim Edmonds, 47. The two are already proud parents of 1-year-old daughter Aspen King Edmonds, and they announced this latest pregnancy in late November after undergoing IVF. Two months later she revealed it was twins! “We’re having TWINS! Oh boy oh boy! 💙💙#doubletrouble #threeundertwo,” the expectant mom captioned the reveal. In her photo she, Jim, and Aspen have signs that read, “Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats” and “Edmonds twin boys June 2018.”