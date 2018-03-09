Lisa Bonet, 50, Raves About Why Love Works With Younger Husband Jason Momoa, 38: He’s An ‘Alpha’

Despite there being a 12-year age difference between them, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa’s love doesn’t just survive – it thrives! She reveals this success is due to the ‘Justice League’ star being unafraid of love!

“I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met,” Lisa Bonet, 50, said when describing the first time she met her then-future husband, Jason Momoa, 38, to PorterEdit. While giving him a ride home after meeting at a jazz club in L.A., they stopped for Guinesss and grits. “In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!”

“What’s cool about Jason is that he’s an alpha male who stands for love and family,” Lisa added. “And to circle back to my own wounds, having an absent father, then to be fully met by a man of that stature, is really incredible. Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age – he’s a leader; he’s generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line.”

The former Denise Huxtable of The Cosby Show also spoke about Bill Cosby, 80, and his history alleged sexual assault. “There was no knowledge on my part about his specific actions, but… There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed. … And if I had anything more to reveal then it would have happened a long time ago. That’s my nature. The truth will set you free.”

There’s no room for darkness in Lisa’s life now, as she’s filled it with love and family. After being with Jason for more than a decade, the couple tied the knot in October 2017. They’re also the proud parents of two beautiful kids: daughter Lola Iolani, 10, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 9. Plus, Lisa also has a daughter from her first marriage to Lenny Kravitz, 53, the Big Little Lies actress, Zoë Kravitz, 29. With Zoe and Jason’s careers in high gear, Lisa’s also focusing on what she’ll do next.

“Acting is how I’ve forged my way, but I don’t think it’s my passion,” she tells Porter Edit. “Maybe directing. I write also. “I have ideas. There’s a movie, a children’s TV show, and a documentary short. I feel that I have the soul of an artist, but I don’t know yet which medium.” Whatever she does, know that her “alpha male” will be by her side, supporting her at every step of the way.