‘Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart & Camila Mendes Slam Magazine For Photoshopping Their Waists

Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes took to Instagram to slam ‘Cosmopolitan Philippines’ for photoshopping their wastes to make them appear thinner!

Can you imagine landing the cover of Cosmopolitan, and then seeing that the cover doesn’t exactly match up to your real life appearance? — That’s what happened to Riverdale‘s leading ladies, Lili Reinhart, 21, and Camila Mendes, 23. Both Reinhart and Mendes took to their Instagram stories on International Women’s Day, March 8, to call out Cosmopolitan Philippines for photoshopping their waists to make them appear slimmer. Reinhart even posted before and after photos of both her and Mendes, where their waists appear to be visibly different in the photos.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen an unprecedented movement for women’s rights, and one thing is clear: Our time is now,” Reinhart wrote. “We are phenomenal, and we will make the world a better place for all women.” The Betty Cooper star admitted, we still have a long way to go,” and that “our fight is not over.” She then gave her followers an “example,” of why the world has a ways to go, which happened to be side by side photos of her and Mendes’ Cosmo Philippines images before and after being edited.

Reinhart continued: “Camila and I have worked incredibly hard to feel confident and comfortable in the bodies that we have. It’s an every day battle, sometimes,” she wrote. “And to see our bodies become so distorted in an editing process is a perfect example of the obstacles we have yet to overcome.”

She left her followers with one last empowering message. “So we cannot stop fighting. Our battle has only just begun. We are f–king powerful, beautiful and strong… we aren’t going to hide behind photoshop to conform to beauty standards.”

Mendes also fired back at the magazine in a note posted on her Instagram stories.

“Happy International Women’s Day!” she wrote. “@Lilireihart and I feel disrespected and disturbed by the sight of our photoshopped bodies in @cosmopolitan_philippines. We want their readers to know that those bodies are not ours; they have been distorted from their natural beauty. We prefer to see our bodies the way they actually are. I’m not interested in having a slimmer waists. I’m more than satisfied with the one that I already have. Much love and self respect, Camila and Lili.” Mendes noted that the original spread in Cosmopolitan‘s February issue contained photos of their natural silhouettes and that Cosmo Philippines edited their waists.

This incident hits close to home for Mendes, who is an advocate for body image positivity. She also works with Project Heal — an organization that helps those with eating disorders. Mendes has been candid about her own experiences with eating disorders and body image in the past. “I can say from experience that eating disorders are serious mental illnesses,” she wrote in a note on Instagram. “Growing up, I watched my big sister suffer from one for many years, and I’ve experienced periods of my life when I’ve suffered symptoms as well.”

In February 2018, Mendes wrote a heartfelt note to her Instagram followers announcing she was done with dieting. The actress admitted that she had visited a naturopathic practioner to address her “anxiety around food” and “obsession with dieting.”

“I’m done believing in the idea that there’s a thinner, happier version of me on the other side of all the tireless effort,” she wrote. “Your body type is subject to genetics, and while eating nutrient-dense foods and exercising regularly will make you healthier, it will not necessarily make you thinner, and the current system fails to make that distinction.”

She added, “I’m sick of the toxic narrative that the media consistently feeds us: that being thin is the ideal body type. A healthy body is the ideal body type, and that will look different for every person. I’m #donewithdieting—join me in this movement and share your story!”