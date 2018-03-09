Liam Payne Admits He’s Jealous That Cheryl Is Cozying Up To Tom Hardy: See His Wild Tweet

Is Bane about to steal Liam Payne’s girl? Cheryl posted a picture of herself getting close with Tom Hardy, and the former One Direction member said that he was insanely jealous!

Well, sorta. Liam Payne, 24, confessed his envy after he caught sight of a headline claiming that Cheryl – his partner and mother of his son, Bear – was cozying up to Tom Hardy, 40, at the Prince’s Trust Awards as an attempt “to make boyfriend…jealous.” Cheryl would share a pic of her posing next to Tom at the March 6 gala and she seemed to be excited to be close to The Revenant star. Liam was certainly feeling the fomo, as alluded in that story’s headline. “I am jealous, tbh,” he tweeted. “I want to cozy up to Tom Hard too. What can I say?”

Hilarious! Though he was having fun – to take a British expressing – taking the piss out of the publication’s story, he certainly made a point. Who wouldn’t want to cozy up with Tom Hardy? Now, what would their couple name be? Lardy? While that’s not as seamless as Larry Stylinson, Liam and Tom could give Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson a run for their money.

Liam and Cheryl have been subject to breakup and “jealousy” rumors ever since they’ve started dating, but they seemed to put it all to rest at the 2018 BRIT Awards in Feb. 2018. The two were absolutely glowing while on the red carpet of the awards show, smiling while getting cozy themselves. Perhaps if there’s anyone who should be jealous in this situation, perhaps it should be Tom?

Or not. (He’s been married to Charlotte Riley, 36, since 2014, fyi.) Instead of people accusing Cheryl of trying to make Liam jealous, perhaps they should try to get the Bronson actor and Liam to put out some music together? It turns out that Tom is a really good rapper. Or, he was decent enough back in 1999. When Tom went by the moniker Tommy No. 1, he teamed up with DJ Eddie Too Tall to put out a mixtape, Falling On Your Arse. Eddie put the track up online in January 2018, and it seemed pretty dope. As of March, fans need to purchase The Hidden Mixtape in order to get a copy of Falling On Your Arse in the mail, but it’s worth the £6. Fingers crossed that Liam drops a new song featuring the return of Tommy No. 1 soon.