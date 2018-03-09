Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Flawless Body — Taunting Scott Who Wants To Win Her Back?

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her toned legs on Instagram in a pic that’s sure to make Scott Disick wish she wasn’t still dating Younes. Check out a pic of her beach run here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is making Scott Disick, 34, wish that she and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, broke up for real. After rumors of Kourtney and Younes’ split were dismissed, the 38-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram story to post a black-and-white pic of herself running on the beach. In addition to showing off her incredible toned legs and body, Kourtney wrote the caption, “Bye.” Was this message and this sexy pic left for Scott? After the crazy social media week for the three of them, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities. Check out the pic of Kourtney showing off her gorgeous, toned legs below!

After Kourtney and Younes randomly unfollowed each other and deleted and made their accounts private, Scott did the same and unfollowed Sofia Richie, 19, prompting fans to believe that he was trying to win Kourtney back somehow and that he and Sofia may have broken up as a result. Well, this is where the plot surrounding all this Instagram drama definitely thickens.

As if nothing happened, Kourtney and Younes restored their account pretty much exactly to how they were before the unfollowing and their accounts’ deletions. However, while Kourtney and Younes have since reunited on her Instagram story, where Kourt posted a video of the two of them grocery shopping, Scott has yet to re-follow Sofia, which definitely signals that there might be a lot of trouble in paradise for these two. Click here to see pics of Kourtney and Younes’ hottest PDA moments of all-time!

We’ll keep you posted on any new developments that happen with Kourtney, Younes, Scott and Sofia’s Instagram accounts.