13 Makeup Free Photos Of Kim Kardashian That Will Rock Your World

Kim Kardashian may have her own line of makeup, but that doesn’t mean she can’t sport a fresh face every once in a while. Check out pics of her rocking a natural look!

Kim Kardashian runs the successful cosmetics line, KKW Beauty, but she still gives her skin a break from contouring every once in a while. From showing off her fresh face before completing a makeup tutorial to forgoing makeup completely for a very public outing, the 37-year-old has been low-key embracing her natural beauty for years.

In 2015, the social media maven covered Vogue España without wearing any products on her face. The entire spread was done without applying makeup to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s face, giving fans a glimpse at a much more intimate side of Kim than we’re used to seeing.

She’s also flaunted a fresh face in a place typically known for wild beauty looks: Paris Fashion Week. In Oct. 2016, she showed up to the Balenciaga show with glowing skin that wasn’t a result from one of her brand’s Creme Highlight Sticks. “Balenciaga. No make up today,” she captioned a pic of her makeup-free look on Instagram. Kim’s go-to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic shared the same image, noting that she achieved her dewy look through moisturizer. “Obsessed No makeup today at @balenciaga 🙌🏼🙌🏼 Moisturized #ByMario #kimkardashian hair laid by @chrisappleton1,” he wrote. A gorgeous look we can easily copy without a two-hour makeup tutorial is everything we never knew we needed from the contour queen.

Whether a woman chooses to wear makeup or not is always up to her, and both options are great! We love that Kim mixes it up between rocking a full face of makeup and wearing absolutely none at all. Want to see her best fresh faced looks? Click through the gallery above!