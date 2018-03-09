17 Times Kim Kardashian Wore Just A Bra In The Weirdest Places: To Interview Madonna & More

Wearing a full length shirt just isn’t Kim Kardashian’s personal aesthetic, which is why she’s rocked a bra as a top in even the most professional of settings. See her wildest lingerie looks here!

It could be the coldest day in history and I still wouldn’t put it past Kim Kardashian to wear a bra as a top. It’s fine, she’ll cover up with an oversized Yeezy jacket! The 37-year-old has taken many fashion risks, but she’ll always go back to her trusty crop top and sweatpants look. I’m not complaining; it’s a great combination of style and comfort! But the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star must be immune to those dreams of standing in front of a crowd in her underwear because she’s always facing that nightmare head on. From interviewing Madonna to walking down the street in New York City, Kim has embraced the underwear as outerwear trend in plenty of daring settings.

Our two favorite material girls met up for a beauty Q&A at the YouTube Space in Los Angeles to promote Madonna’s skincare brand, MDNA SKIN. The Queen of Pop rocked a black corset top under a suit jacket, which she paired with velvet pants. Kim clearly got the lingerie memo, having donned a tiny black bra and pencil skirt for the event.

But that isn’t the only time this week that the social media maven stripped down in an unusual setting. While filming an episode of her family’s reality show, she wore a strappy sports bra and sweatpants while practicing her softball skills. The athletic activity involved her sisters and mom, Kris Jenner, and lead up to a charity baseball game that Alex Rodriguez coached them for. Want to see Kim in more strange settings rocking nothing but a bra? Then click through the gallery above for some daring fashion inspo!