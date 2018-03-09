Kim Kardashian & Family Get Coached By The Great Alex Rodriguez For Charity Softball Game

The Kardashians teamed up with Alex Rodriguez to step up their softball strategy! The MLB player documented his coaching lessons on Instagram. See him show Kris Jenner how to hold a bat!

Batter up! Kim Kardashian and her famous fam participated in a charity softball event and made sure to bring their all. If you’re not sure the KarJenner crew has what it takes to knock one out of the park, you’d be wrong. Alex Rodriguez accompanied them on the diamond as their coach, and he let everyone know on Instagram that the women can swing! Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner suited up in black, white and purple uniforms that had “Calabasas Peaches” emblazoned on the front. While the Revenge Body star didn’t play since she’s eight months pregnant with her first child, her mom and sister appeared to get some expert advice on how to hold a bat from the Major League Baseball player.

Jennifer Lopez‘s beau also posed with Kris on the sidelines for one of his March 8 Instagram Story posts. “These Calabasas Peaches can hit! #runforyourlife,” he captioned the bonding moment, adding a peach emoji for good measure. Wait… is that why they chose to be the Peaches… so they could represent themselves with the peach emoji? Cheeky.

Kendall no Instagram Stories do Alex Rodriguez (arod). pic.twitter.com/UyFuDe8NRn — Kendall Brasil (@KendallJBrasil) March 9, 2018

While we don’t know who the Calabasas Peaches were up against, an announcer could be heard speaking over a video of the team huddled on the field. “Out for blood and on a quest to reign supreme on this field and bring the prize money home for their charity,” a voice said, letting us know this was a friendly game for charity. It also looked like cameras were filming during the game. This is the second time this week the family had cameras capturing them showing off their softball skills. On March 6, they practiced without A-Rod’s assistance. It’s safe to assume we can expect to see Kim, Kris, Kourtney and Kendall bring their A-Game on a future episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians!