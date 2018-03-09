Khloe Kardashian Shares 5 Sure Fire Ways To Look ‘Thin AF’ In Your Instagram Shots

Want to snap the hottest selfie? Learn from the master! Khloe Kardashian just shared her ultimate tips for looking slim on Instagram. Find out how to slay here!

Is you’re looking for advice, why not go to the queen herself? Like all of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, Khloe Kardashian knows a thing or two about slaying her Instagram game. From bikinis, to crop tops, to workout gear — to nothing at all! — Khloe’s mastered the art of flaunting her hot body online. Though she’s all about showcasing her baby bump at the moment, she’s letting fans know how they can look “thin AF” in their selfies. You just have to follow these tips, which she shared in a March 9 post on her app.

“Dolls, you know I’ve never met a filter I didn’t like and I don’t hate on Photoshop, but there are even more stealth ways to look like you have a sick bod in pics,” Khloe wrote. “My tips really work, too! Study up below and get ready for your Insta comments to blow the f**k up, lol!” Now, think of Khloe as your selfie fairy godmother and allow her to work her magic on your Instagram account:

Her first tip: “Only allow your photographer to shoot from above. It’s the only flattering angle. If they shoot from beneath, you might as well have had like ten cheat days in a row! (Frito pie anyone?). And then, she suggest that you “wear black or vertical stripes. Avoid horizontal stripes and prints if you plan to be within a mile of a camera. They add instant bulk.”

Good to know! She has several suggestions about how to pose in your pics to look better than ever: “make your arms and shoulders werk. Hands on hips. Bonus points if you angle sideways and use your camera-facing arm. Shoulders back and away from ears. Always.” Thank you, Khloe! BRB while we try all of this at once.