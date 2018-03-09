Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless & Recreates ‘Titanic’ Pose — Doing It For Selena Gomez?

Holy abs, Justin Bieber! The singer posted new shirtless photos from the beach, totally recreating a super romantic ‘Titanic’ pose. Is this a sweet message to Selena Gomez?

When Justin Bieber, 24, posts shirtless photos, you know it’s going to be a good day. The “Sorry” singer posted not one but two sexy shirtless photos on March 9, putting his tattoos and incredible abs on full display. JB is on the beach with his arms spread, giving off major Titanic vibes. Remember Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s epic first kissing scene in the blockbuster? Justin’s photos totally remind us of that! The only thing missing is Selena Gomez, 25!

So why might Justin’s photos possibly be a throwback to Titanic? Selena, of course! Titanic, which just turned 20 years old in Dec. 2017, has a special place in their hearts. Justin booked the entire Staples Center just for the two of them to screen Titanic back in 2011. This big romantic gesture solidified Jelena in our hearts forever. Selena doesn’t follow Justin on Instagram, but maybe she’ll sneak a peek at his page soon!

This all comes in the way of shocking Jelena split rumors. Justin and Selena had reportedly been having “little disagreements” and one fight led them to break up for the time being, according to E! News. The couple is still reportedly in contact all the time, and they’re still in love with each other, so don’t worry too much. Sometimes you need a little break from your significant other! Just two days after the report of their split surfaced, Justin and Selena were spotted going to the same church on March 8. However, Justin and Selena left church separately. Justin and Selena have had their fair share of ups and downs over the course of their relationship through the years, but they’ve always found their way back to each other. Jelena forever!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 8, 2018 at 10:47pm PST