Jennifer Lopez Joins Forces With Yandel & Abraham Mateo For Spanish Bop ‘Se Acabó El Amor’

So good! Abraham Mateo has teamed up with Yandel and Jennifer Lopez for a new dance-floor jam just in time for the weekend. Listen!

Jennifer Lopez sounds incredible on “Se Acabó El Amor” (“The Love Is Over”), an Abraham Mateo track that also features Yandel. The catchy new song debuted today, March 9, and you can listen to it above!

“Se Acabó El Amor” comes on the heels of JLo’s other recent Spanish-language singles, “Amor Amor Amor” and “Ni Tú Ni Yo.” It’s unclear as to whether it will appear on her upcoming Spanish album Por Prima Vez, but either way, we’re obsessed! See more pics of Jennifer Lopez here.

“It’s about how we are always kind of reinventing ourselves, experiencing things for the first time, no matter how old you are,” Jennifer recently told HOLA! USA about her new album. “There’s always a new beginning… [and] I really love singing in Spanish,” she added. “There’s just something about it that is more romantic and passionate to me.”

Check out some of the lyrics, translated via Genius: