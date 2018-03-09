Hugh Grant Becomes Father Of 5 After GF Anna Eberstein Gives Birth: BFF Elizabeth Hurley Spills The Beans

Hugh Grant’s a dad again! The actor has officially welcomed baby #5 into the world, & instead of making the announcement himself, Elizabeth Hurley let the big news slip!

Congrats to Hugh Grant, 57, and his girlfriend Anna Eberstein! The two have welcomed their third child together, according to BFF Elizabeth Hurley, 52, who revealed the exciting news to E! News during a promotional interview. The little one is Hugh’s fifth kid total, and we can only imagine how thrilled he and Anna are about expanding their fam! No news yet on whether or not Anna gave birth to a boy or girl, but Hugh and Anna are already the proud parents to a son, John, who was born in 2012 and a daughter who was born in 2015. Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb kids/babies in Hollywood.

While promoting The Royals, Elizabeth couldn’t help gushing over Hugh, whom she has been very close to for years. While she was at it, she dropped the bomb that Anna had just given birth! “I’m very lucky that 31 years into our friendship, he’s still my best friend in the world. He’s a really great guy,” she told the media outlet. “I see him a lot; I speak to him a lot. You know, he’s now a father of five; he has five kids and he’s a great dad. Yeah, he will remain my best friend for life.” How sweet is that? That’s not all though, Elizabeth also dished about the newborn when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on March 8.

“He had another one last week. He has five,” the actress revealed. “He was over 50 when he spawned them all! He’s an enchanting dad—really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It’s improved him. He’s gone up the scale.” Hugh also has two children with ex Tinglan Hong: Felix, 5, and Tabitha, 6. Opening up about fatherhood in the past, Hugh has revealed that it’s changed his life — for the better!

“It’s just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself,” the British star told People back in January. “It’s unheard of in my case and they love you and it’s all enchanting.” Hugh added, “[Parenthood] is the nicest thing that’s ever happened to me.” Congrats again, Hugh and Anna!