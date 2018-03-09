Hailey Baldwin Liked Justin Bieber’s Shirtless Pic: Is She Flirting?

Hailey Baldwin was caught creeping on Justin Bieber’s Instagram. Does she want him back?!

Justin Bieber, 24, posted a major “thirst trap” to Instagram on March 9, and boy did it get our attention. The “What Do You Mean” singer put his incredible abs on full display while flaunting a Titanic-esque pose, and we can’t get enough. However, we aren’t the only ones salivating over the post. His ex-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, 21, is also a fan. The model liked the pic, and we can’t help but wonder if she heard about JB and Selena Gomez’s rumored split. As we previously told you, Jelena has decided to put their relationship on pause. “They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to ‘break up,'” a source explained to E! News. So, it’s possible Hailey is testing the waters.

Just to refresh your memory, Justin and Hailey dated briefly in 2016. Although it was short lived, the two seemed pretty passionate. Justin even posted a photo of them making out on Instagram from a trip they took to St. Barts. Maybe seeing the pic of him on the beach brought her back to the good old days. Nevertheless, the like could be totally harmless. And, before all of you Selena fans get super worked up, Justin and his “Wolves” singer lady are still very much in love. “They’ve been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed. They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they need some time away from each other,” the source continued. Good to know, right?

Plus, Hailey is reportedly in a relationship with Shawn Mendes, 19. They’ve been spotted together on multiple occasions including MTV’s EMAs after-party in November. They also showed off major PDA at Daniel Caesar’s concert in Toronto on Dec. 20. So cute, right?