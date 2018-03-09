Hailey Baldwin, Emma Stone & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

Thanks to the Oscars, we were in no short supply of stylish celebs this week! But aside from the awards show, we also saw killer street style. See our fave looks here!

The Oscars inspired some gorgeous and memorable fashion moments on March 4, and while we could not get enough of stars’ dazzling dresses, celebrities ALSO wowed out on the street, in more casual attire throughout the week. One of our favorite red carpet looks from Oscar night though was definitely Hailey Baldwin‘s, 21, afterparty gown. The model rocked a stunning Atelier Versace champagne-colored dress with Forevermark diamonds to the Vanity Fair Oscar party, and she could not have looked more glam! Hailey definitely shone bright in her shimmery gown, and we love how she pulled her look together with understated hair and makeup. Click here to see the best-dressed celebs on the Oscars’ red carpet.

Another afterparty outfit we fell in love with was from none other than the gorgeous Ashley Graham, 30. Ashley’s sexy look completely turned heads as her liquid metallic dress perfectly complimented her envy-worthy curves. The model’s Rubin Singer dress featured a strapless neckline and a thigh-high slit, and she finished off her look with Lynn Ban ear cuffs and Sophia Webster sandals. Last but not least, Stella Maxwell, 27, ALSO wowed at the Vanity Fair afterparty on March 4. The blonde beauty, just like Hailey and Ashley, wore a sparkly, shimmery gown, and she too looked completely fierce. Stella’s black low-cut gown was by Julien Macdonald and she wore strappy heels by René Caovilla.

On the actual Oscars’ red carpet, actress brought their style “A” games this year, and narrowing it down to our top favorite looks was a challenge. But in the end, we couldn’t ignore Emma Stone‘s, 29; Jennifer Lawrence‘s, 27; Nicole Kidman‘s, 50; and Gal Gadot‘s, 32, eye-catching looks. All three women sported stunning gowns except for Emma, who decided to take more of a risk for Hollywood’s biggest night. Her boldness totally paid off though, as her Louis Vuitton satin red blazer, pink bow belt, and black dress pants proved to be refreshing, fun, and super chic.

Meanwhile, Nicole’s red carpet moment is one we’ll likely be talking about for years to come. She truly made a statement in her electric blue Armani Privé gown, and we loved her uber glamorous choice. Jennifer and Gal both rocked sequin dresses — J.Law in gold Dior and Gal in silver Givenchy. Both looked unbelievably breathtaking! But the red carpet wasn’t the only place this week where stars looked fashionable and fabulous. Taking to the streets of Paris for Fashion Week, Kaia Gerber, 16, looked cool and effortless in red sneakers, checkered pants, and a red sweater. If anyone can pull off that combo, it’s her!

Gigi Hadid, 22, also donned a casual look featuring checkers in Paris, but her statement piece was her blazer, rather than her pants. The model paired her jacket with light-wash jeans, a white sweater, black boots, and sunnies on March 4. Meghan Markle, 36, made bracing the Birmingham cold look fashionable on March 8, when she stepped out with Prince Harry, 33, wearing fitted cropped pants from Alexandra Wang, a white cashmere and wool blend sweater from U.K. brand, All Saints, and a chic wrap coat in navy and white from J.Crew. Obviously her outfit sold out immediately!