Cuties! Gwen Stefani is playing adorable roadie for boyfriend Blake Shelton while he’s on tour. We’ve got their fun pics from a day out in Greenville, SC.

Home is where the heart is, and for Gwen Stefani, 48, it means being on the road with boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41, as he’s on his Country Music Freaks tour. He’s playing in Greenville, SC on March 9 and Gwen made sure the two got out and saw the sights, including a beautiful waterfall in the town. The Snapchat-loving singer shared all sorts of fun pics from the day, as goofball Blake laid his long 6’5″ frame down on the sidewalk after the two posed together lovingly on a bridge. The country crooner dressed down in his favorite camo hunting jacket, a ball cap and jeans. Gwen rocked big blue framed sunglasses, minimal makeup and had her platinum locks pulled back. Just two totally normal superstar tourists checking out a southern town!

Gwen revealed in her pics that she kept fit by running the stairs of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to get her daily jog on. The place seats 15,000 plus people so she must have had quite a workout. The “Sweet Escape” singer also made sure to note that she was listening to Blake’s music while she got her sweat on. The couple later had some backstage fun, with Blake trying on mullet wigs, which actually don’t look all that awful on him. He used to rock that hairstyle in the early years of his career so he probably felt like he was in his 20’s again. See pics of Blake and Gwen, here.

Gwen has been missing Blake big time as he’s been away on the road, posting to Instagram on March 1 that she wished him a good show in Houston and how much she longed to be with him. The blonde beauty has been busy with new career plans of her own, reportedly getting ready to headline a Las Vegas residency. She’s supposedly finalizing a deal to play at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood once Jennifer Lopez wraps up her Sin City All I Have stint in Sept. of 2018. She even paid JLo a visit to get some inspo back on March 4, posting an IG picture of the two ladies backstage and captioning it, “@jlo your Vegas show was so good! #eyecandy #inspired ❤️👊🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#jennyfromtheblock #justagirlfromanaheim gx.” Inspired! Yep, that’s a pretty good indication that Gwen has a Vegas residency in her future. But for now, she’s happily playing the hottest roadie ever for her sexy boyfriend.

Fortunately for Gwen, the bulk of Blake’s tour comes to an end on March 17 in Philadelphia so he’ll be back in her arms full-time after that.