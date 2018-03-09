Gigi Gorgeous Engaged: YouTube Star Shares Romantic Video Of GF’s Proposal & Pic Of Huge Diamond

Congratulations are in order for Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty! Gigi shared a video of the proposal, which took place in Paris, France, and you’re going to melt when you watch it.

Gigi Gorgeous, 25, and Nats Getty, 25, are engaged! After two years of dating, Nats popped the question while in one of the most romantic cities in the world: Paris! “I wanted to personally share it with you guys here first on my channel that WE ARE ENGAGED!!!!!” Gigi wrote in the description of the YouTube video, which takes us through the proposal. It involves a helicopter ride, a luxe French estate and fireworks, and it’s everything. “I can’t believe it, I am over the moon,” Gigi added, also writing on Instagram: “OMGGG I GOT ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!”

Nats is a member of the billionaire Getty family, and it’s clear that she didn’t cut corners when it came to Gigi’s diamond ring. Check out her giant rock below and try not to lose your eyesight from its blinding sparkle! See more photos of Gigi and Nats here.

Fans are thrilled for the couple. “Congratulations! You two have my best wishes! Thank you for representing so many people and staying true to who you two are!!” one commented. “Im so incredibly happy for you guys! This video literally turned me into Kim Kardashian Crying Face Emoji! This is just surreal! Sending all my love,” another congratulated. Watch the proposal video above!