Faye Resnick Slams O.J. Simpson’s ‘Lost Confession’ Special: It’s Another ‘Stunt’ & I Won’t Watch

HollywoodLife.com spoke with Faye Resnick, who said that she will not be tuning in to Fox’s March 11 special,O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?. Faye was one of Nicole Brown Simpson‘s best friends, and she’s still horrified by the 1994 murders of her and Ron Goldman. “I can’t watch that! I miss my girlfriend and I am sure that it is not going to be about her or domestic violence. I’m sure it is going to be another O.J. stunt and I can’t watch that!” she told us EXCLUSIVELY.

O.J. was famously accused of killing his ex-wife and her friend at her home in 1994. He was acquitted of murder and set free. It was a divisive case, to say the least, with many people believing he was innocent, and others confident he committed the crime. O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? features a 2006 interview with Judith Regan, the publisher of O.J.’s would-be book, If I Did It. That book was cancelled, but later released in 2007 by the Goldman family under If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer.

Regan claims in the interview that O.J. allegedly confessed to the murders. She says that she got a phone call from O.J.’s attorney, who told her that the former football star was “ready to confess.” She continued, “O.J. didn’t want to call the book, I Did It. He wanted to put an If in front of it so he would have deniability with his children. He couldn’t face his children and he couldn’t tell them that he had done it. And that was the way it was portrayed to me. That was his only condition.”

O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? airs Sunday, March 11 at 8:00pm on Fox.