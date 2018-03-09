Elizabeth Hurley’s Model Nephew, 21, Stabbed In London Street Attack — Is He OK?

So sad! Elizabeth Hurley’s nephew Miles was stabbed multiple times in an attack on March 8. Here’s everything we know.

This is just heartbreaking. Elizabeth Hurley, 52, reportedly rushed to London after hearing her nephew Miles Hurley, 21, and another man around his age were brutally stabbed in Nine Elms, South West London. Fortunately, the blade missed Miles’ vital organs so he’s expected to recover, according The Sun. From what we gathered, the attack took place around 8 p.m. on Thursday, and the victims were immediately rushed to the hospital “where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing,” police said. Their attack was completely unexpected. “They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene,” officials added. Elizabeth has not commented on the incident, but she was photographed arriving at the Heathrow airport on March 9. We can only imagine how difficult this is.

Elizabeth and Miles (who’s the son of her sister) have a special relationship. Back in 2013, The Royals actress posted a photo of Miles in celebration of his modeling career kicking off. “Here’s my handsome nephew,” she Tweeted. So sweet, right? Miles also expressed his love for his gorgeous aunt during an interview with The Daily Telegraph. “I’m really close to my aunt and she’s very supportive of everything I do. The best advice she has given me is just to enjoy myself, work hard and be nice to everybody,” he said.

Since 2013, Miles has modeled for reputable brands like Roberto Cavalli and Dolce & Gabbana. Our hearts are with Elizabeth and her family during this time. As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is still on going.