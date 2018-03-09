News
Hollywood Life

Pretty NY Student, 20, Shockingly Confesses To Helping Father Murder Her Mother Over Alimony

Karrie Neurauter
Courtesy of Corning Police Department
A 20-year-old college student admitted she helped her father allegedly murder her mom! Read about the shocking case that resulted in her guilty plea here!

Well, this is absolutely horrifying. A college student at Rochester Institute of Technology, Karrie Neurauter, 20, admitted to cruelly helping her father Lloyd Neurauter, 45, allegedly kill her mother Michele Neurauter, 46. As part of a plea deal, Karrie will testify that after her dad allegedly told her that he’d commit suicide if she didn’t help him kill her mom, she drove him to her mom’s house in Corning, NY. After agreeing to help him after his outrageous ultimatum, she also admits she disconnected electronic devices in her mom’s house in order to obscure his presence and distracted her 14-year-old sister while her dad allegedly strangled her mother to death.

After the alleged murder that she claims was the result of her father’s desire to stop paying child support and alimony, Karrie allegedly helped her father make it seem like her mother’s death was a suicide and then lied to the police. Meanwhile, Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Bake says he believes Karrie’s story because she passed a polygraph test. While Karrie has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, the other charges against her will be dropped and she’ll receive a recommended sentence of 15 years to life.

However, her father has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree custodial interference, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree conspiracy, second-degree criminal solicitation, endangering the welfare of a child and offering a false instrument for filing. He faces a possible sentence of life in prison without parole. Following Michele’s death, police finally arrested the two of them five months later — and Lloyd’s wild showdown with the police allegedly ended with him threatening to jump off a five-story building.

 