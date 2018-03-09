Stars Who Got Naked For A Cause: Sailor Brinkley, Pam Anderson For PETA & More

Sailor Brinkley, Pamela Anderson, Pink, and many more stars aren’t afraid to strip down for the camera when it comes to supporting a great cause! Check out these stars and more who bared it all for causes close to their hearts!

Nothing grabs the attention of onlookers more than a sexy nude photo, which is why so many stars are willing to strip down for the camera. Celebrities of all ages have bared it all for a slew of causes near and dear to their hearts — body image, politics, AmfAR, PETA, animal cruelty, Protect The Skin You’re In, and many more. Stars who won’t dare to bare their breasts and bodies have stepped up to strip down to make a difference including Pamela Anderson, 50, Sailor Brinkley, 19, Pink, 38, Olivia Culpo, 25, Heidi Klum, 44, Taraji P. Henson, 47, Alicia Silverstone, 41, Olivia Munn, 37, Aly Raisman, 23, and many more. — See these celebs and more in our attached gallery!

Sailor Brinkley, Olivia Culpo, Aly Raisman, and many more models recently stripped down for a special issue of Sports Illustrated Swim 2018 titled ” In Her Own Words.” The women went completely nude with powerful real-life messages written on their bodies about things they have gone through and are passionate about. Raisman posed nude, appearing in photographs and videos with words and phrases written all over her body such as, “fierce,” “survivor,” “trust yourself,” “live 4 you,” and “abuse is never OK.” As you may know, Raisman was one of over 150 women who came forward as victims of sexual abuse at the hands of their former sports doctor Larry Nassar, 54.

Culpo posed nude with the words “pain shapes,” “love transforms,” and “woman” painted on her body. Sailor followed suit with the words “natural,” “fighter” and “work in progress” written on her body. The shoot was put on by an all-female crew “to deliver a message of empowerment, beauty, confidence and self-acceptance,” according to a press release.

Christina Applegate, 46, Wendy Williams, 53, Khloe Kardashian, 33, Jenna Dewan Tatum, 37, Eva Mendes, 44, Bethenny Frankel, 47, Pamela Anderson, Pink, Taraji P. Henson, Olivia Munn, and Alicia Silverstone have all posed nude for PETA [People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals].

See all of these stars and more brave influencers who’ve stripped down for a cause in our above gallery!