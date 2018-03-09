Brandi Glanville Slams Amber Portwood: She Tried To Beat Me Up On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Yikes! Brandi Glanville alleges that Amber Portwood tried to attack her while filming ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’

This season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition will certainly be interesting. If you live for drama, this show is definitely for you. During an interview with US Weekly, Brandi Glanville, 45, who will be featured on the show, revealed her co-star Amber Portwood, 27, allegedly got physical with her. “She tried to be me up,” Brandi explained. According to Brandi, things took a dark turn after she called the Teen Mom OG star a “narcissist.” Ouch! That had to hurt.

Interestingly, Renee Graziano, who also appears on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp, backs Brandi’s story. “She gets on top of the chair. Brandi had heels on and she’s talking to her so she gets on top of the chair, and she’s about to lunge off the chair. I’m between the two of them holding it back… it was crazy,” Renee explained. What a messy situation! But, of course Brandi, who’s not afraid of a little confrontation, didn’t back town. “I had the mafia sisters going, ‘No, no one touching Brandi. I’m like, ‘Take off my earrings!'” Brandi added. We will certainly be tuning in to see how this all plays out.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Amber’s temper. If you recall, Amber got into an explosive fight with fellow Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, 25, while filming their reunion back in 2016. At the time, Farrah’s boyfriend called Amber’s now ex-boyfriend Matt Baier, a pedophile. So, you can understand why Amber got little heated. Nevertheless, we will certainly be tuning into Marriage Boot Camp, which airs tonight [March 9] on WE TV. Hopefully, Amber and Brandi come to some sort of understanding.