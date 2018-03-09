Blac Chyna’s New BF Met Her On Christian Mingle & Would Love To Have Her Baby: Watch Wild Interview

YBN Almighty Jay admitted he met Blac Chyna on Christian Mingle of all places! Watch his bizarre interview here!

Blac Chyna‘s new boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, 18, just had one of the most outrageous interviews ever — a conversation with No Jumper that spanned the topics of meeting Chyna on a Christian dating website to him admitting he’d father a child with her. “How did I meet Blac Chyna?” YBN muses. “I was searching on Christian Mingle and sh*t and I see her profile pop up. And I’m like, ‘This b*tch fire.’ So I slid into her Christian Mingle messages and sh*t, and she responded to my email.”

But the wild interview did not stop there. “I wouldn’t want to f*ck a b*tch I didn’t want to get pregnant,” YBN added. “If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that sh*t, like ‘Ohh, daddy love you. I love your ass.'” However, at another point when YBN brought up his young age, he said, “Motherf*ckers think I be old as hell ’cause I be f*cking all these old hoes, you what I’m saying?” That’s right, YBN admitted to wanting to have kids with Chyna in the same interview where he called her an “old hoe.” Click below to see a clip of the outlandish interview.

We reported earlier how Chyna and YBN have explosive sexual chemistry together. “She is really turned on by him and thinks he is really mature for his age,” our source close to Chyna EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Jay is attracted to Blac‘s feminine curves and her success. In the short time they have been together, Jay has learned a lot from Blac about business and the hip hop industry and he really values the time they spend together. Blac loves how funny Jay is, he is always making her laugh, and she really likes his sexy body. They can’t keep their hands off each other.” Click here to see pics of Blac Chyna’s sexiest Instagrams ever!

Time will tell whether or not Chyna gets pissed off about the things YBN said during his outrageous interview.