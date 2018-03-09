Blac Chyna Posts Video Of Herself Crying While Listening To Sad Music: What’s Wrong?

What happened, girl? Blac Chyna posted an Instagram live video that was just her crying while mouthing along to Logic’s ‘Fade’. Watch the strange clip here.

Who just did Blac Chyna wrong? The model went live on Instagram on March 9 for a good, early morning cry session. The live video was literally just Chyna sobbing, tears running down her face, while listening to “Fade Away” by Logic. There are big circles around her eyes, and her makeup is smeared. It’s clear that she’s been crying for a long time, even before she started filming. Watch the video below.

Chyna doesn’t speak at all, only mouthing along to some of the lyrics. At times, she moves the camera extremely close to her face. It’s truly bizarre. Fans in the comments were concerned about her emotional state. “Seems like the world is getting to her… gained the world, soul feeling lost,” one commenter wrote. “she a human just like the rest of us, she has feelings too,” wrote another.

More strange details from the video: there’s a constant puff of smoke rising somewhere left of her body, and there’s a wig on the floor behind her. What is going on? A sample of the “Fade Away” lyrics: “This life, yeah, it done ate away, hard times never stayed away/ But one thing I know day to day, I’mma do somethin’ ‘fore I fade away/ Fade away, fade away/ They gon’ know my name until it fade away”. Is she sending a message to the haters in her life?

Chyna’s going through a really rough time right now. Maybe it’s all caught up to her. A sex tape just leaked showing her apparently giving oral sex to her ex-boyfriend, Mechie. A week later, Marliesia Ortiz accused her of having an affair with her boyfriend, rapper Swae Lee. Marliesia went on Instagram to blast her for the alleged cheating. While all of this is happening, she’s still battling the Kardashians in court after breaking it off with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.