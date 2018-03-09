Biggie Smalls: Diddy & More Remember The Late Rap Icon On 21st Anniversary Of Tragic Murder

Diddy is among those who are paying tribute to Biggie Smalls on March 9, marking the fateful 1997 day when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting. See the emotional messages.

Christopher George Latore Wallace, AKA Biggie, Biggie Smalls or The Notorious B.I.G, was tragically murdered on March 9, 1997. Today, those who were close to and inspired by the rapper are taking to social media to remember him.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 48, was good friends with the rap legend, and was one of the first to tweet about him today. Diddy shared a collage of photos from back in the day, and understandably, fans are going wild in the replies section from the nostalgia factor. See photos of Biggie Smalls throughout his life.

Biggie’s murder case has received a huge amount of media attention over the past decades, and there were multiple witnesses. Still, no one has ever been formally charged for the crime, and the case is unsolved to this day. Learn more about Biggie’s life, career and untimely death here.

See more celebs and fans’ tributes to Biggie:

March 9, 1997. Today we celebrate the life of Biggie Smalls. What is your all-time favorite Notorious B.I.G. track? #RIPBIG pic.twitter.com/SsvViWnZnP — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) March 9, 2018

Long Live Biggie Smalls — Rob Markman (@RobMarkman) March 9, 2018

Armed & dangerous

Ain’t too many can bang wit us

Straight up weed no angel dust

Label us notorious #RIPBIG — Captain NeckFat (@ReckLISS26) March 9, 2018