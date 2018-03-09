Beyonce Working Out Twice A Day For Coachella: She Wants ‘The Best Body Ever’

Beyonce has been going crazy at the gym in preparation for Coachella, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on her fitness routine!

After cancelling her 2017 Coachella performance because she was pregnant with twins, Beyoncé, 36, is ready to kick off this year’s festival with a bang. And, in order to give fans a once in a lifetime experience, Queen Bey has been working on her fitness (cues “Fergalicious” by Fergie). “Beyoncé’s planning to have her best body ever at Coachella this year. She already looks amazing, but she wants to really hit a personal best. She’s working out twice a day, and there are times she does three workouts a day. She’s mixing it up and doing all kinds of different stuff with her trainers, everything from Pilates to HITT training and private Soul Cycle classes,” a source close to the “Run The World” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Now, that’s dedication!

“She’s already lost most of the baby weight from the twins [Rumi and Sir Cater], so she’s not stressing out about this. It’s more about having a personal challenge, it’s that last six or seven pounds and just wanting to tighten up more all around. She loves a challenge, so she’s having fun with this. And, this isn’t just about her appearance. The intense training is also a part of giving her best performance. Coachella is a grueling show, the heat and the dry air are brutal. Beyoncé doesn’t want to miss a beat or struggle with her breath so doing two hours of cardio a day actually isn’t that crazy, not for a perfectionist like her,” the source continued. Interestingly, Bey has also made changes to her diet.

“She’s also very committed to her vegan food plan, she always feels so good and energized when she eats plant based. She’s really hitting this from all angles, she’s on a mission. The audience at Coachella is going to be blown away,” the insider added. If you’re feeling the need to run to nearest gym, you’re not alone. We can’t wait to see Beyoncé hit the stage. Coachella will certainly be one for the books. In addition to Beyoncé, the highly anticipated festival will also feature Eminem, The Weeknd, Cardi B, Migos, and SZA. Such a perfect lineup, right? Unfortunately, tickets are already sold out.