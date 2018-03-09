Becca Kufrin Still ‘Suffering From A Broken Heart’ & Fears ‘The Bachelorette’ Is A Mistake

Becca Kufrin is still heartbroken over what happened with Arie Luyendyk Jr., and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she may not be ready for ‘The Bachelorette.’

For many Bachelor fans, watching Becca Kufrin get dumped on national TV was painful. And to make matters worse, this wasn’t the average breakup. Arie Luyendyk Jr. not only called off his engagement to the brunette beauty, but he also proposed to ANOTHER woman– Lauren Burnham. So, as we can imagine, Becca hasn’t recovered.”Becca fears agreeing to do The Bachelorette may be a mistake. She is slowly realizing she is still suffering from a broken heart after the tragedy she has been through with Arie. She thought they were going to get married and then it was over. She is still shattered. Becca wants to be in love and get married but is reluctant to go back on TV after the embarrassing end last season. She is hoping for the best and praying that by the time production starts, the Arie mess will be behind her, because right now, she is still hurting,” a source close to Becca tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Totally understandable, right?

Becca’s sorrow was especially evident on the live After The Final Rose special on March 6. It was then, Becca was able to confront Arie for the first time since he called off their engagement. She appeared to be really emotional when asking Arie about their relationship, and why he proposed to her when he didn’t mean it. Just thinking about it makes us sad. However, we do think she got the closure she deserved. And, although only time can heal a broken heart, we think The Bachelorette is just what she needs. Who doesn’t want a second chance at love?!

Season 14 of the beloved franchise will premiere May 28th. And by the looks of her new suitors, Lincoln, Chase, Ryan, Darius, and Blake, she will be in great hands. I mean, Blake walked in with a horse. It’s clear he’s ready to sweep her off her feet! Nevertheless, we wish Becca the best during this difficult time, and we can’t wait to see her fall in love again.