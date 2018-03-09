Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Sia & More Debut Brand New Songs For ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Soundtrack

The soundtrack for ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ is finally here, and you can stream it now! Listen to new songs from Sade, DJ Khaled and Demi Lovato, Sia and more.

A Wrinkle in Time (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) dropped today, March 9, and if you didn’t have plans to see the Ava Duvernay-directed film already, you will once you listen to this! Stream the soundtrack album via Spotify below.

The soundtrack features seven original songs by Sade, DJ Khaled and Demi Lovato, Sia, Kehlani, Chloe x Halle and Freestyle Fellowship. It also includes the film score, which was done by Ramin Djawadi. So awesome! See photos from the premiere for A Wrinkle in Time here.

Ava Duvernay teased the tracks ahead of the release, gushing over Sade’s involvement. “I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget,” Ava tweeted. “Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled ‘Flower of the Universe.’ And it’s a dream come true.”

“WRINKLE IN TIME was made w/ love for young people. To share ideas about being a light in this often dark world,” Ava continued in another tweet. “The new song “Warrior” by the phenoms @chloexhalle often makes me cry – with joy for the future. They are wonderful young women who help me hope. Thank you, ladies!”

Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled also released the majestic music video for “I Believe,” so be sure to check that out here if you haven’t seen it already.

Listen to the OST for A Wrinkle in Time: