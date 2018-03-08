Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Prove Romance Is Still On With Shopping Trip After Split Rumors

Despite recent relationship drama, Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima showed fans they’re doing just fine during a recent trip to ‘the market.’ See the proof here!

Looks like it’s back on! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, may have had a rocky week, but they’ve apparently put all of their issues behind them. Taking to Instagram Stories on March 7, Kourt posted a sweet series of boomerangs of her and her man exploring a grocery store together — and there doesn’t seem to be any trouble in paradise, at least for now. In fact, the couple appeared to be having a great time together — with Kourtney literally jumping for joy! Click here to see adorable pics of Kourtney Kardashian with her three kids.

“First time to the market,” Kourtney captioned the last clip, which featured her jumping up and down in a grocery store aisle. In another quirky video, her model beau pushes a shopping cart with one hand while tossing trash into a trashcan with the other. Both are dressed casually in stylish athletic wear. The mom-of-three sported a burgundy tracksuit while Younes wore all black. But while things seemed perfectly normal between the duo, just earlier this week, they were rumored to have split after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

On top of unfollowing each other’s accounts, Kourtney also deactivated her page. Meanwhile, Younes changed his own account from public to private then BACK to public on March 6. He even mysteriously posted the next day, “Take the mask off when you speak to me.” Yikes! But giving us whiplash even further, he posted a super sweet message to Kourtney that same day. He shared a screen shot of the song he was currently listening to, which was titled, “The More I Get, The More I Want.” He also tagged Kourtney’s Instagram handle and wrote, “Morning beautiful.”

And now with these shopping pictures, it seems obvious the two have kissed and made up! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kourtney and Younes were on the brink of breaking up after a massive fight they had over him flirting with other women. “Kourtney and Younes had their first huge fight over this past weekend. She heard some stuff about him getting flirty with other models and she called him out on it,” a source exclusively told us earlier this week.

“He got defensive and things escalated fast. A lot of things were said that they both eventually regretted, and they almost broke up over it.” However, the source confirmed that they’re doing much better now. “[Younes] doesn’t want to lose Kourtney,” our insider said. “He’s being really sweet.”