When Does Daylight Saving 2018 Begin? — When To Change The Clocks & Everything Else To Know

Get ready to spring forward! Daylight saving time will soon begin, so find out when to set your clocks forward, when it all began and which states want to make it permanent!

Daylight Saving 2018 begins on March 11. Specifically, the practice will begin at 2:00 A.M. on Sunday the 11 th, so it would be wise to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. Remember, it’s “Spring forward, fall back.” While it’s horrible that we’re all losing an hour of sleep, we’re gaining an hour of daylight. For those who like to sleep in, we’ll get that extra hour back on November 4th.

It’s really not a real thing. Daylight saving is a man-made construct and one that’s not observed across the world. The concept is attributed to Benjamin Franklin, who proposed to rising an hour early in order to conserve candles (though his proposal might have been a little “tongue in cheek.”) However, even if it was in jest, DST is an idea that would eventually catch on. Daylight saving time was first enacted during World War 1 on March 19, 1918 as way to conserve coal, according to USA Today, though it was halted later that year. It was officially recognized nationally in the US in 1966 with the Uniform Time Act. The practice is also observed in Canada and in Europe (where it’s referred to as “summer time.”)

Some states want daylight saving to die – while others want it to stick around. Any state can opt out of daylights saving time. Hawaii and most of Arizona don’t take part in DST. American territories like Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and American Samoa don’t engage in DST either.

However, Florida loves itself some daylights saving time. The state legislature passed the “Sunshine Protection Act” on March 6. The bill would let Florida remain on daylight saving time year-round, according to the New York Post. While the rest of the East coast would set their clocks back in the fall, Florida wouldn’t. The state’s governor, Rick Scott, 65, hasn’t indicated if he’ll sign the bill or not. Also, according to USA Today, 26 states contemplated making it permanent last year.

Is there any point to daylight saving? Is there a whole point to changing the clocks? The Department of Transportation, which is in charge of DST and all time zones in the U.S., thinks so. The DOT says DST saves energy, saves lives and reduces crime. Supposedly, people drive more during the light hours during DST, so there are fewer accidents. The DOT claims that since people are out during the daytime and not at night, “when more crime occurs,” it helps reduces criminal activity.

However, Health.com points out that in vitro fertilization success rates drop in March, after the time change. Also, heart attacks spike after DST goes into effect. The time change also increases fatigue, stroke rates and depression (especially in the fall.) So, be careful when the clocks change. Or, consider moving to Florida if that bill passes?