Usher Followed Tessa Thompson Around Like A ‘Lost Puppy’ At A Party Before Grace Miguel Split: Report

Usher ‘had his eye’ on actress Tessa Thompson even before he made his divorce announcement with Grace Miguel, according to a new bombshell report!

Usher, 39, was spotted flirting with Tessa Thompson, 34, at a VIP after-party following the Los Angeles premiere of Black Panther in January — months before Usher and his wife Grace Miguel, 48, announced their split — as sources tell Page Six in a March 8 report.

“Usher looked to be on the prowl,” one partygoer reveals to the site. “They were talking to Janelle [Monae] and he and Tessa had flirty body language…then he seemed to be following [Thompson] around like a lost puppy.”

When the Westworld actress walked away, Usher “followed like a puppy looking for more attention,” another source claims. “He was attached at the hip” and “seemed in pursuit of Thompson all night,” insiders say. At the time, the spies “were confused by Usher’s apparent interest” in Tessa, according to the report. See more photos of Tessa Thompson here.

As we previously knew, Usher and Grace have separated after two years of marriage and almost a decade of being together, per a shocking announcement made on March 6. “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the pair said in a joint statement via Us Weekly. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Check out more eyewitness accounts of Usher and Tessa from the January event:

At the #blackpanther after party and Tessa Thompson, Usher and Janelle Monae are chatting and I can’t you guys I can’t. — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) January 30, 2018

#Blackpanther after party insane janelle monae, Usher &Tessa Thompson hanging. Letitia Wright fangirling Snoop Chadwick and Lupita laughing — Andy Lewis (@andyblewis) January 30, 2018

