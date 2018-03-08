Tori Spelling Feels Trapped With Dean McDermott — She ‘Can’t Afford To Leave Him’

We’re learning that Tori Spelling wants to leave husband Dean McDermott but can’t! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details.

The troubling reports surrounding Tori Spelling, 44, sadly just keep coming. The latest is that her husband Dean McDermott, 51, called the police on Wednesday, March 8, and directed them to a doctor’s office where Tori and one of their children were at an appointment. Nothing out of the ordinary was happening, so law enforcement left. It’s unclear what Tori said or did that caused Dean to respond so dramatically. This comes just one week after Tori reportedly experienced some type of “nervous breakdown” at her LA home. Thanks to our sources, we’re learning more about why the reality star’s behavior has been so troubling. Head here for more photos of Tori and Dean.

“Tori is an emotional mess lately over her marriage and financial problems,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels her hands are tied and she is stuck with Dean. Tori can’t afford to leave him but they can’t afford to go on living like this either. She feels trapped. Money can’t fix everything but if she or Dean scored a good, steady well-paying job, it would sure relieve a lot of the pressure she is feeling to provide for her big family.” Poor Tori!

The insider went on to add that Dean is doing everything he can to be a solid husband and father but times are tough. “Dean is desperate to work, bring in some income and save his marriage and family. Dean loves his wife and kids and is willing to do whatever it takes to keep everyone together but it’s hard. Dean’s acting career has been steady for years but with only bit parts in small productions, he is simply not making enough money, on a consistent basis, to pay for everything. They have a big house they rent and a lot of mouths to feed. He feels that if he can help Tori through this challenging time, and convince her not to leave him, his next big break will be right around the corner. Dean wants to make everything good again, it’s just going to take time.” Here’s hoping this family’s fortunes change soon.