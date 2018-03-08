Tommy Lee Slams ‘Spoiled Brat’ Son After Violent Fight

It doesn’t seem like Tommy Lee’s ready to patch things up with his son, Brandon Lee, following their fight. After Brandon accused his father of being an alcoholic, Tommy called his kid a self-centered brat!

“I love women!” Tommy Lee, 55, tweeted on March 8, aka International Women’s Day. “But who do I gotta talk to about “a Happy entitled spoiled brat day.” Yeah. If anyone thought that Tommy was over his fight with his 21-year-old son Brandon Lee, think again. Though, someone should tell Tommy that his tweet really isn’t in the spirit of International Women’s Day, as it probably won’t win him any bonus points with his ex (and the mother of his kids) Pamela Anderson, 50.

Tommy’s comment came a day after Brandon issued a statement on the physical confrontation that went down between him and his dad. “I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism,” he said. “I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed.”

So for those who are keeping score, Brandon and Tommy had a physical scuffle on Monday, March 5. Initial reports said that Brandon confronted his father over social media posts Tommy made about Pamela, after she brought up the 1998 incident where he assaulted her. Brandon confirmed to PEOPLE that the posts were a “flashpoint,” but from there, it’s a little muddy. Brandon allegedly claimed that Tommy was drunk and lunged at him during the confrontation. However, Tommy claims his son “burst into his room” where he and his fiancée, Brittany Furlan, were laying in bed. After things got heated, Tommy says his son “knocked me unconscious.”

Brittany’s call to 911 seems to back up Tommy’s story. “My stepson and my fiancé got into a fight and pushed his father; And then he asked his son to leave and he wouldn’t leave and he punched him.” Brittany was panicked because she claimed Brandon had guns in his bedroom. “I’m freaked out. I just locked the door,” she said.

As for the alleged alcoholism, Tommy isn’t buying Brandon’s concerns. He claims that he only “has a few drinks here and there because I’m f*cking retired” and that his son “didn’t arrange any intervention” while he stayed with him. “You barely spoke to me while you were here.”