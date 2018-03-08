Tommy Lee Reportedly Wants Restraining Order Against Brandon After Nasty Alleged Fight

Tommy Lee is not going easy on his son, Brandon. The singer reportedly wants a judge to grant a restraining order against his son in the wake of Brandon allegedly punching him in the face.

The Lee family drama is taking another dramatic turn. Tommy Lee, 55, reportedly wants a judge to grant a restraining order against his son, Brandon, 21, that will ban him from going near Tommy, according to TMZ. In addition, the Mötley Crüe rocker reportedly wants to press charges against his son for allegedly assaulting him during an argument over Brandon’s mom and Tommy’s ex, Pamela Anderson, 50. Tommy was reportedly willing to retract the police report he filed, but only if Brandon apologized.

Tommy posted an Instagram photo of his bloody lip on March 6 and wrote, “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son.” Brandon is reportedly claiming that he allegedly punched his dad in an act of self-defense because Tommy was allegedly drunk and lunged at him.

Brandon finally broke his silence regarding the incident in a statement released to PEOPLE on March 7. The 21-year-old said he is “devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism. I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition.” He noted that he wanted their family’s problems to remain a private matter, but because of Tommy’s accusations on social media, Brandon felt like he had to speak out. “I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed,” he continued. “I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to Pamela that she is furious with her ex over his alleged fight with Brandon. “Pam is a nervous wreck and furious over her family fighting. It breaks her heart to see Brandon and Tommy not getting along and she blames him for not being a better dad,” our source revealed.