Tom Brady Shaves His Head For Charity & It’s A Wild, Wild Makeover — See Pics

Tom Brady’s luscious long locks are gone… BUT was for an amazing cause! Watch the legendary QB get a buzz cut to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute!

You may not recognize Tom Brady, 40, these days because the Patriots QB buzzed his long hair on March 8 — All for a great cause! Brady surprised fans when he arrived at Granite Telecommunications’s offices in Quincy for a buzz cut benefiting the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Ahead of the annual event, organizers of the Dana-Farber fundraiser teased that a “mystery guest” who’s a “famous sports figure” would be joining Gov. Charlie Baker and others in the barber’s chair, as reported by The Boston Globe. However, no one knew who would walk through the door, that is, until Tom Brady walked in!

Granite had pledged $5 million to Dana-Farber if 1,000 others agreed to shave their heads or beards. Brady, who only lets his stylist Pini Swissa usually touch his beloved hair, was more than willing to cut it all off! The 5-time Super Bowl Champion went live on Instagram, where he documented his buzz cut from start to finish, as excited supporters cheered in the background. Others who took the barber’s chair for a buzz included: Quincy mayor Thomas Koch, secretary Matthew Beaton, administrator Brian Shortsleeve, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy, WAAF’s Greg Hill, WGBH’s Jim Braude, Granite CEO Rob Hale, and state representatives Tim Whelan (Barnstable), Paul Tucker (Essex), Michael Day (Middlesex), Joe McGonagle (Middlesex) and David Muradian (Worcester), and more. Granite revealed it has raised $14.7 million since 2014 for Dana-Farber through the annual Saving by Shaving event.

Brady’s new haircut came after he posted a photo of all the women in his life for International Women’s Day [March 8]. “I am so lucky and blessed to have the love and support of these incredible women! Happy International Women’s Day!” he wrote next to a group photo of his family and friends — including wife Gisele Bundchen, his mother Galynn, and daughter Vivian — on Super Bowl 52 day, February 4, 2018.

