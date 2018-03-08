‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Preview: Tiny & Zonnique Prepare For Tour & The Pressure Gets to Z

Tiny and daughter Zonnique gear up for Xscape’s reunion tour in this EXCLUSIVE clip from ‘GUHHATL’ and Z is feeling the stress. She hasn’t been sleeping and it ‘freaking out’ … can they pull it off?

Tameka ” Tiny” Harris, 42, and her daughter Zonnique, 21, are getting ready to hit the road for Xscape‘s reunion tour, where Z is the opening act. However, while Tiny is excited to finally be headlining a huge tour, the pressure is getting to Z. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, only HollywoodLife.com can show you, she tells Brandon Barnes that she’s been “freaking out” ahead of the tour. At this time, Z, Tiny and the rest of Xscape are slated to hit the road in a few days and Z admits she hasn’t been sleeping. “The preparation for tour is never perfect, and now I’m starting to freak out because I have a lot to prove,” Z admits in the confessional. “It’s just a lot to get ready in such little time,” she continues.

In the clip, Tiny and Z meet up with their friends and family — including Brandon, his mom Miss Debra Antney, Toya Wright — for a little celebration before tour. While Z is a bit on edge, Tiny is just stoked to get out there and show the world what she’s made of. She tells the crew that preparation is going good. “It’s been a long time since me and the Xscape girls have been on the road doing it, so I’m excited tog et out there and let people see us doing something we’ve never done,” she says in the confessional. Tiny tells her friends the biggest difference about this tour is that Xscape is the main act.

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta — with this episode being named “CAN’T BOW OUT OF THIS ONE,” rightfully so — airs Thursdays, 9:00 PM|8:00 C. Catch this episode TONIGHT, March 8.

As for what else you can expect to see during this bombshell episode? — Bow Wow enters dangerous territory when he seeks out other labels to wrap up his new album. But when Da Brat and JD get wind of his betrayal, all hell breaks loose. Hip Hop manager, Debra Antney, debuts her school store for underprivileged kids. But when Bow breaks his promise to make an appearance, Deb loses it! Meanwhile, Brandon calls for an emergency sit down dinner concerning his shocking interview and hits the hip hop heirs with a bombshell.​