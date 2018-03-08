T.I. & Tiny Planning To Get Wild This Weekend In Sin City — Gambling, Strip Clubs & More

T.I. & Tiny are set to have an unbelievably wild trip to Las Vegas! A source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY told HL that she really wants an X-rated, all-night extravaganza with her man!

While T.I., 37, is performing at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas on Mar. 9, Tiny, 42, is ready to have a crazy night out with him afterward. A source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about what she has planned for their trip to Sin City. “Tip has a show this weekend in Vegas (at Drai’s Nightclub), and Tiny really wants to go with him and have a super wild adults only night,” our source said. “She wants the whole nine yards: gambling, strip clubs, the champagne room and watching the sun come up.”

When it comes down to it, Tiny just wants to recreate the crazy nights she used to have with T.I. way back when. “She wants to stay up all night with Tip, getting wild like they used to do back in the day,” our source added. “Now that their kids are the focus, they hardly ever get crazy, at least not the way they used to. They used to have a very X-rated relationship, and Tiny is fixing to bring that back.”

We reported earlier how Tiny dropped it like it’s hot in a leather bodysuit and sexy fishnet stockings in a recent photo shoot. Time will tell whether or not she’ll get to pull off this dance move with T.I. in Vegas this weekend! Despite a report that Tiny had signed new documents that hint that she doesn’t want to live with T.I., their sexual chemistry seems to point to the fact the two are still going strong. Click here to see more cute pics of T.I. and Tiny!

We hope that Tiny and T.I.’s new outting in Vegas proves to be as epic as she has planned for it to be.