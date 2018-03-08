The old Taylor Swift can’t come to the phone right now, because she’s out on a date! She and hunky boyfriend Joe Alwyn went on their first public outing in months when they went hiking in Malibu!

It’s been a while since Taylor Swift, 28, and Joe Alwyn, 27, were last seen together, and the couple fulfilled Swifties’ wildest dreams when they hit the trails of Malibu on March 7. The “Gorgeous” singer and her actor bae went hiking together in California, according to E! News. Taylor rocked some workout attire for the hike, while British-born Joe opted for the American standard of jeans and a t-shirt. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF JOE AND TAYLOR TOGETHER.

“Taylor looked quite exhausted from the hike but she looked very close to Joe, holding on to his arm and holding hands,” an onlooker told E! News. “They seemed very at ease with each other and relaxed.” The eyewitness said that Taylor and Joe’s outdoorsy date was along a “very scenic hike” that had “amazing views over the ocean.” It wasn’t a strenuous hike, as the couple, according to the source, was on the trail for “a total of 90 minutes.”

Joe and Taylor were “seemed to be enjoying their time together – despite having a bodyguard following their every move,” the onlooker told E! News. “They were deep in conversation for most of the hike and their attention was focused solely on one another.”

This hiking date was the first time Taylor and Joe were seen together since December 2017. They were spotted walking hand-in-hand throughout the busy streets of New York City, enjoying some PDA after Taylor’s performance at the Jingle Ball. Hopefully, Joe and Taylor get as much time together as possible. She’s gearing up to hit the road with her Reputation tour, which kicks off in May. Her spring / summer is pretty booked, so who knows when these two will get another chance at a romantic hike together?

Before her tour, Taylor will give all her fans a gift: a new music video! She’ll premier the video for “Delicate” at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11. “It’s going to be unexpected and it’s going to be grand,” the director, Joseph Kahn, said ahead of its release. “I can’t get into too much detail. The need is love and the expression of it. And it’s not about flowers.” What will the video entail? Will it have any messages for Joe? Fans will have to tune into the iHeartRadio Music Awards to find out.