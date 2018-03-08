Taylor Swift’s Longtime Director Teases Her ‘Delicate’ Music Video — ‘It’s Completely Unexpected’

Swifties get ready! Taylor Swift is dropping her ‘Delicate’ video on March 11 and her longtime director says it’s going to be something totally ‘unexpected’ from the singer.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the video for Taylor Swift‘s “Delicate,” which is going to drop during the March 11 I Heart Radio Music Awards. The nature of the song seemed pointed at falling for blue-eyed boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 27. Tay’s longtime director Joseph Kahn says that the video will be way more ambitious than the lyrics about dive bars and NYC apartments would suggest. “It’s going to be unexpected and it’s going to be grand. I can’t get into too much detail. The need is love and the expression of it. And it’s not about flowers,” Joseph told E! News at his new “Live Grand” campaign for Grand Marnier.

“People have been sending me ideas, and generally it’s like flowers, or pink dresses or blue skies. And those are all the things you’d think you’d want in a video, but they wouldn’t fill what you need out of a song like that. So, I think I have a plan here to address that, but it’s completely unexpected,” he added.

Joseph and Taylor are constant collaborators, working together on her last seven videos for “Look What You Made Me Do,” “End Game, “…Ready for It?” “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood,” “Wildest Dreams” and “Out of the Woods.” Recently he got dragged by fans for making too many “futuristic” videos featuring the singer when it was revealed that “Delicate” was dropping. He hilariously responded by going on a Twitter spree on March 5, writing that it “You can stop sending me fan concepts lol, video was shot weeks ago.”

He tweeted, “In retrospect you are right, I put way too much robots and fighting in the Wildest Dreams video,” which was a hot romance with actor Scott Eastwood set on the plains of Africa. He then added “Honestly I should have put five less spaceships in BLANK SPACE. It was a little much. My bad.” Of course that was filmed at a Long Island mansion in present-day time. Joseph then drove the point home even more by writing, “Rewatching OUT OF THE WOODS. Goddammit what was I thinking with that lightsaber fight? Didn’t fit the song at all.” HAH! That dreamy video was filmed on New Zealand beaches and mountains and was not “futuristic” in any way.

You can check out Taylor’s “Delicate” video when it drops during the I Heart Radio Music Awards on Sunday March 11. The show begins at 8pm EST and airs on TBS, TNT and truTV.