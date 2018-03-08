Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Claims She’s A Drug Addict & Alcoholic In New Legal Docs

Things are getting really ugly between Mel B and her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte! He’s now alleging the singer has a drug problem.

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte’s relationship may be over, but their legal battle is just getting started. In new court documents, Stephen claims the Spice Girls singer is a drug addict and an alcoholic, according to TMZ. He also alleges that Mel has walked into doors, has been hospitalized for ODS, and has covered up the bruises and other injuries from her addiction by saying it was a result of domestic violence. Yikes! Interestingly, the shocking allegations come as an attempt to get visitation rights to Mel’s three daughters– Phoenix, 19, Angel, 10, and Madison, 6. And, sadly the drama doesn’t end there.

Stephen’s accusations come just a few days after The X Factor judge filed legal documents claiming he showed videos of ISIS beheading individuals to their children (Phoenix’s father is Jimmy Gulzar and Angel’s father is Eddie Murphy). “When I was not present, Stephen thought it was funny or educational. This was entirely inappropriate for such young girls, who do not understand what is happening in the videos. Angel has repeatedly told me about these videos and that she was scared and frightened that Stephen would expose her to such gruesome images,” Mel B alleged. Because of this, Mel is asking the court to prevent Stephen from having any contact with the girls. So sad, right?

To many, Mel and Stephen had a happy marriage. The couple wed in 2007 after just five months of dating. And even after their divorce in 2017, Mel continued to speak positively about him on social media. We wish them the best during this difficult time, and we hope they are able to come to an understanding for the sake of their children.