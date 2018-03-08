Sarah Drew Sad Over ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit: ‘I Haven’t Had Time To Process It’

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star, Sarah Drew, revealed on Twitter she is just as shocked and heartbroken about being fired as the fans are.



Sarah Drew, 37, has openly reacted to the news that season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy will be her last. “Hey guys. Thank you for all the love. I know you’re sad. I’m sad too,” Sarah wrote in a lengthy statement on her official Twitter account. “I haven’t really had the time to process this information. I’ve been with it for less than 48 hours, so I’m not ready to say my thank yous and give an all encompassing statement about my 9 years here.” Sarah’s tweet came just moments after news of her and co-star Jessica Capshaw‘s departure from the series broke on our sister site, Deadline.

“For now I’d like to say: I love you, and I love April, and her story isn’t over yet,” Sarah continued. She added that she’ll be filming for the next two weeks, at least, alongside her co-star, Kevin McKidd, and other Grey Sloane Memorial employees. “I get to process all of my feelings surrounded by the community that has nourished and nurtured me for almost a decade. For that, I am so grateful.” Sarah will be ending her arc as April Kepner on Grey’s Anatomy when season 14 of the show ends later this year. For now it remains unclear how April will be leaving, though it will surely have a massive impact on both the fans and the show.