While Rick Ross is reportedly recuperating at home after being hospitalized, the 911 call his friend made reveals just how scared everyone was for the ‘Florida Boy’ rapper’s life!

I have a, uh, a friend of mine, at his house,” a male caller tells the 911 dispatcher when calling for help for Rick Ross, 42. The audio, obtained by TMZ, has the unknown caller desperately trying to get some help for Da Boss. “He’s – we’re trying to wake him up, he’s breathing hard. I need an ambulance. …He’s breathing hard. And he was throwing up looking like he was…I know he’s done have seizure before. He took his medicine, earlier, but he’s not breathing right.” The first five minutes of the call has the friend frantically trying to find Rick Ross’s address so the paramedics could arrive.

“I just happen to get up and go up and check. And our friend [unintelligible] … our friend was upstairs and he was kinda breathing hard,” he said. The friend referred to the person in distress as “William Roberts,” which is Rick Ross’s legal name. “He’s in and out [of consciousness.] … breathing hard. No, he’s not alert.” Listening to Rick’s friend relay the information while trying to keep a level head is chilling, especially considering what happened next.

Rick, who was found slobbering “out the mouth,” was reportedly taken to a Miami hospital on March 1 and treated for “possibly pneumonia.” He was reportedly hooked up to an ECMO, a machine that essentially takes over the function of a person’s hearts and lungs. While it’s still unknown why Rick was hospitalizes, Dr. Tanya Dutta, a cardiologist at Westchester Medical Center, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that “sometimes if pneumonia is extremely bad, not enough oxygen is making it in to the bloodstream through the lung.” Yikes.

Thankfully, it all ended on a positive note. Rick was reportedly back home four days after he was hospitalized. His mother, Tommie, is a nurse and an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she’s “waiting on him hand and foot.” Oddly enough, when Rick was first reportedly rushed to the hospital, some of his family members denied that he was sick at all!

His social media didn’t offer any clues, either, as he posted a close-up shot of his watch while he was supposedly under medical care. Was this just a scheduled post, promoting his “Florida Boy” song? It’s unknown at the time. Rick did post a picture on March 8 of him rocking a Black Bottle Boys jacket. “Ain’t nothing like home. I love y’all,” he captioned the shot. Glad that you’re home, Rick.