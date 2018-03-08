Parkland School Shooting 911 Calls: Terror In Students’ Voices As They Cry — We’re ‘Being Shot Up’

Several 911 calls from the Parkland shooting have just been released & they’re terrifying to listen to. Click below to hear the harrowing calls made to authorities while a gunman was on the loose within Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The absolute terror of the Parkland shooting can now be listened to in newly released 911 calls that were made from a student within the school and others at the time when Nikolas Cruz allegedly killed 17 within the walls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. While one student breathes nervously and cautiously whispers to police that “somebody is shooting up Marjory Stoneman Douglas,” during another call, the 911 operator advises for students to “be quiet” and urges them to keep their “phones on silent.”

In one heartbreaking call, one mom fights back tears while telling the operator that her son texted her “Shots, shots, shots. Mom! God!” In the background of another call, you can hear a terrified mother telling her child “I love you” and urging her to “play dead” and to pray. Weeks after the shooting that shook the nation, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office decided to release 10 of the 81 calls. Listen to snippets of the scared phone calls made to authorities on Feb. 14 above.

We reported earlier how a grieving father of a murdered victim from the Parkland shooting stood up to Senator Marco Rubio, 46, at CNN’s Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action. Before Senator Rubio gave a non-answer response to the ease with which someone can buy an assault weapon, the father bravely said, “Your comments this week and those of our President have been pathetically weak.”

Hopefully, our nation will find a way through meaningful legislation to reach a time when we don’t have to listen to any more of these terrified phone calls from students.