‘Music City’ Sneak Peek: Jackson Fears His Cousin Will Make A Bad Impression On Jessica

In this EXCLUSIVE preview of tonight’s ‘Music City,’ Jackson preps Alexandra to meet Jessica for the first time — and he’s worried things won’t go as planned.

Jackson Boyd and Jessica Mack’s relationship is in the early stages on season one of Music City, and in the March 8 episode, he plans to introduce her to his cousin, Alexandra Harper, for the first time. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of episode three, which shows Jackson and Alexandra shopping for an outfit she can wear to the party where the girls will be meeting. “I say more on the side of not too, too, too flashy,” Jackson warns his cousin, as she sorts through the racks. Alexandra has a style of her own in mind, though, and when she pops out of the dressing room in a teeny dress, it’s not what Jackson expected.

“It’s just a lot for the first time meeting Jessica,” he tells her. “I want this to go well, I really do. You’re my cousin, you’re my family. I want them to see the best side of you and I want you to make a good impression.” Alexandra seems dead set on the outfit, though, and we’ll have to wait until the full episode airs to see how it all plays out! Jackson and Jessica were set up on a blind date by their mutual friend, Rachyl Degman, and there was immediate chemistry between the two. However, things got a bit awkward during their second date.

On last week’s episode, Jackson joined Jessica in the studio for a recording session, and she turned him down when he asked if he could kiss her! Jessica had valid reasons, though — she’s a virgin who’s saving herself for marriage and just wants to take things slow. Could tonight’s meeting with Alexandra make or break the relationship!?

Music City airs Thursdays on CMT at 10:00 p.m. ET.